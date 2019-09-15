|
March 18, 1946 - August 29, 2019
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, Dr. Gordon D. Willey, passed away on Thursday, August 29th, 2019 at the age of 73. He was born March 18th, 1946 to his parents, Harold and Merle Willey in Welch, West Virginia.
Gordon attended undergraduate school at Marshall University where he met his wife, Vicki. He served as a Major in the U.S. Army and later received his Doctorate from West Virginia University. His internship and residency program brought them to San Antonio where he established his Internal Medicine practice. He was dedicated to his patients and their families for the 38 years that his practice was open. Gordon had no plans to retire, as he loved his patients and the people with whom he worked, and took great pride in his work. He was a long standing member of the Texas Medical Association and Bexar County Medical Society.
Gordon had a passion for the outdoors that began early in life when he became an Eagle Scout. He was an avid hunter, fly fisherman, skier, and cyclist. His favorite waters to fly fish and canoe were the Nueces River and South Padre Island. He loved his hunting trips to South Texas and the Hill Country with friends, family and his hunting dog, Frisco. Skiing in Keystone, Colorado was an annual family tradition where he enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids develop their love for the slopes. You could find him every weekend, biking out to Rudy's BBQ, hoping to find run-over pennies that he collected to show to his grandchildren. Other hobbies and interests were saddle making, fly tying, collecting knives, and stock market trading. His attention to detail was second to none.
Dr. Willey is survived by his wife, Vicki of 47 years, his daughter Erica Hand, his son Ryan and wife Kelly Willey, his daughter Brittany and husband Ryan Bader, and his son Kyle and wife Jennifer Willey. He is also survived by nine grandchildren who all knew him as Dawdaddy: Payton, Jackson, Brooks, Taylor, Blake, Molly, Brad, Hattie and Ellie. He also is survived by his brother James and wife Betty Willey.
The family plans to continue his traditions of telling stories around the fire pit, appreciating the outdoors, and family meals at El Jarro Mexican Food Restaurant.
A loyal man with a big heart, he will be missed and forever loved.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your in his name.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
MONDAY,
SEPTEMBER 23, 2019
11:00 AM
ALAMO HEIGHTS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
825 E. BASSE
