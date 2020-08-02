Gordon Dion Bailey, age 81, of San Antonio, Texas passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Gordon was born on January 10, 1939, in Los Angeles, California. He grew up in Van Nuys and attended public schools there and graduated from high school in 1956. He then attended Los Angeles Valley Jr. College until he was admitted to the Air Force Aviation Cadet program. After graduation he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force and sent to Mather AFB, CA, for Navigator training. The first 10 years in the military he was Navigator/Bombardier on the B-52 bomber. He volunteered for service in Vietnam and was assigned to a war support base in Thailand. Afterwards was sent to the Strategic Air Command headquarters where he was assigned to the war operations division. He was involved with photo intelligence the last years of his career. While in the military he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from Troy State University in Troy, Alabama. At Barksdale AFB, LA, he earned his MBA from Louisiana Tech University in 1975. Upon retirement from the Air Force, in 1980, he attended St. Mary's Law School, graduating in 1983. He spent the next 20 years as a criminal defense attorney in San Antonio, TX. While a practicing attorney, his name and a case were published in the 751 South Western Reporter, 2nd Series.

He was preceded in death by his parents Betty and Gordon S. Bailey. Gordon is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Gilliland Bailey. They met in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida in 1962, and married in April of 1963. He was an encouraging, nurturing, and loving husband. Their only child, Scott Gordon Bailey, is married to Michelle Barbieri Bailey. Gordon was a devoted grandfather to Aidan Bailey, Ian Bailey, Isabella Bailey and Owen Bailey. The most favorite part of his life was being a father and grandfather. He would drop everything to be with his grandchildren. He looked forward to taking them to practices and being at their games and performances. He is also survived by his sisters, Celia Bailey Tucker and her husband Jess Tucker, and their children Josh and Jeremy; and his youngest sister Carrie Bailey Carter, her husband Bruce Carter and their two daughters Jennifer and Shelby, and great grand nieces and nephews. He is also survived by son, William Gillespie MD, and wife, Julie, and their children Jack, Alex, Samantha, and Nicholas. Gordon was an avid scuba diver in his younger adult years. He and Mary enjoyed this together. His first dive was in a sink hole in St. Joseph, Missouri. Later diving in the Gulf of Siam near Thailand, the Bahamas, Belize, Montego Bay, the Gulf of Mexico, and in the Pacific Ocean off of Guam. His other hobby was wagering. He loved to wager and it was a fun activity for him after retirement. He enjoyed life to the fullest. In 1987 he was a 3- day undefeated contestant on the daytime version of the Wheel of Fortune. Gordon is remembered lovingly by family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be to the Care and Support Ministry at Community Bible Church.

Graveside services will be held at a later date at Ft. Sam National Cemetery.