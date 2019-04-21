|
|
February 18, 1927 - April 17, 2019
After 92 years of life full of God's many blessings, G. P. (Geep) Day went to be with the Lord on April 17, 2019. G. P. was born to the late Green and Mamie Shows Day on February 18, 1927 in Call, Texas. He graduated early from Cuero High School in 1944 to join the United States Navy where he served aboard a destroyer, the USS Halford, during World War II in the Pacific. After the war, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Texas Lutheran College and a MBA from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos. While at TLC, he met Dorothy Wienecke and after graduation they were married in 1950 and lived their entire married life in Seguin. Geep started his teaching career, first with the Seguin ISD and next at Randolph AFB Elementary. He then joined the administration at Judson ISD serving as Vice Principal at Live Oak Elementary and then Principal at Coronado Elementary before retiring in 1984. After retirement, he stayed active with rental properties and real estate. He also started gardening with gusto after moving to their 10 acres on Lakeview Drive and became a firm believer in organic gardening. Later, when they moved back "in town", he converted his side and back yards to gardens and enjoyed sharing his plentiful bounty with all. Geep loved his church and was active in many activities associated with the services. Texas Lutheran University was also important to him and he became a lifetime member of the Development Board and the President's Associates. He and Dorothy established the G. P. & Dorothy Wienecke Day Educational Scholarship at TLU in 2005. Geep was honored by participating in the World War II Honor Flight #9 to Washington DC in September, 2013 and a Soaring Valor trip to the World War II Museum in New Orleans through the Gary Sinise Foundation in October, 2018. He and Dot also loved traveling throughout the USA and overseas. They enjoyed many cruises, especially their last in 2010 with their children and grandchildren celebrating their 60 th anniversary. He loved his family very much and he will be greatly missed. Survivors include his wife of 68 years Dorothy, two sons, Joel (Vanessa) of San Antonio and Jack (Lindsay) of Corpus Christi and four grandchildren, Bruce Day and Brooke (Deacon) Wetherill of San Antonio, Kylie Day and Kelsey (Hunter) Ramos and her mother, Louise Day of Corpus Christi and his faithful cat, Piddle. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Graveside services and entombment will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel # 2 in San Antonio. A memorial service celebrating Geep's life will be held at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Seguin with Rev. Jim Craver officiating. A reception will follow in the Life Enrichment Center. Memorial contributions may be made to the G. P. and Dorothy Wienecke Day Scholarship Fund, c/o Texas Lutheran University, Development Office, 1000 West Court Street, Seguin, Texas, 78155-9989, Faith Lutheran Church, 1326 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, The Gary Sinise Foundation, P. O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, California, 91365 or any . You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019