Grace was called home by our Lord on Friday, January 3, 2020 after living a long 100+ year life, most of it in her favorite city, San Antonio. She graduated from Jefferson High School and attended UT. During WWII, she married Lt. John Parshall and they raised their family in San Antonio. Her presence in our lives will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John, parents Ruth and Gordon, and great-grandson Cullen. She is survived by her son John Jr. and fiancé Paula, daughter Rhonda, grandchildren Kristen and Brian and his wife Ning, great-grandchildren Eva, Ella and Martin.
We are deeply grateful for the loving care provided by Candy, Lesvia and Graciela from Altus Hospice, as well as Mary and Dan during her stays at Brookdale Lincoln Heights.
The Service will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Wilson Chapel at First Baptist Church San Antonio followed by a Reception in the Church's Unity Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Grace's memory to the TV Ministry at First Baptist Church San Antonio or the .
For the complete obituary, please refer to www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 10, 2020