Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister Graciela Cantu Sanchez, age 81, of Live Oak, Texas passed away peacefully on Wednesday night January 29, 2020. Gracie is survived by her husband Gilberto Sanchez; sons, and their families, David and Xavier; daughter, Maribel; sister, Sidelia Valdez and family; brother, Arturo Cantu and family and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Graciela will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 625 Kitty Hawk Road, Universal City, TX 78148. A rosary service will occur Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, 625 Kitty Hawk Road, Universal City, TX 78148. A funeral service will occur Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 16075 N. Evans Rd, Selma, TX 78154. A committal service will occur Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 1:15 PM to 1:45 PM at Ft Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, TX 78209. A reception will follow at 2:15 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialuniversal.com for the Sanchez family.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020