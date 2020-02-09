Home

Colonial Funeral Home
625 Kitty Hawk Road
Universal City, TX 78148
(210) 658-7037
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home
625 Kitty Hawk Road
Universal City, TX 78148
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home
625 Kitty Hawk Road
Universal City, TX 78148
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
16075 N. Evans Rd,
Selma, TX
View Map
Committal
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:15 PM - 1:45 PM
Ft Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Graciela Cantu Sanchez Obituary

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister Graciela Cantu Sanchez, age 81, of Live Oak, Texas passed away peacefully on Wednesday night January 29, 2020. Gracie is survived by her husband Gilberto Sanchez; sons, and their families, David and Xavier; daughter, Maribel; sister, Sidelia Valdez and family; brother, Arturo Cantu and family and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Graciela will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 625 Kitty Hawk Road, Universal City, TX 78148. A rosary service will occur Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, 625 Kitty Hawk Road, Universal City, TX 78148. A funeral service will occur Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 16075 N. Evans Rd, Selma, TX 78154. A committal service will occur Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 1:15 PM to 1:45 PM at Ft Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, TX 78209. A reception will follow at 2:15 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialuniversal.com for the Sanchez family.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020
