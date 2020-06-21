Graciela Guerra Macias joined her Lord on June 14, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born on December 19, 1940 in McAllen, Texas to Pablo Guerra and Paula Rodriguez Guerra. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Ignacio Macias. She is survived by her sons, Daniel (Caroline), Joel (Annedys) daughter Marissa Galindo(Jaime); sisters, Gilma Salinas and Thelma Perez; brothers, Pablo Guerra Jr. (Maricela) and Ezequiel Tanguma (Norma); grandchildren, Amber, Samantha and Daniel R. Macias; and numerous nieces & nephews.

Graciela graduated from McAllen High School in 1959. She married the love of her life, Ignacio, in 1960 while he was enlisted in the United States Navy stationed in Norfolk, Virgina. Graciela worked at USAA for 22 years and retired in 1992. After retiring, she attended the University of Texas at San Antonio and graduated in 1996 with a degree in Interdiscipilnary Studies-Bilingual Education. Graciela was an active member of St. Brigid Catholic Church ,where she enjoyed volunteering for St. Vincent de Paul Society, and was a long-time member of the Guadalupana Society.

Graciela had a strong faith in God and was passionate about education. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. If you desire, the Family request in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to St. Vincent de Paul at St. Brigid Catholic Church.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 6:00pm-9:00pm, with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Brigid's Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

