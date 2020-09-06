Graciela R. Carranza, 64, went to be with her Lord on August 30, 2020. Graciela was born in Flint, Michigan to Arturo and Dominga Rios on February 20, 1956.

Graciela was a devoted loving mother who enjoyed playing bingo, the tambourines in the church choir, going to casinos, and spending time with family. Graciela supported all her children in all activities in high school. In her early years, she worked for NISD in food services and was a loving housewife who took care of her family. She was a spiritual woman who had a lot of faith. She will be deeply missed all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband Jose; brothers Raul Rios and Andrew Luis. She is survived by her children: Joey(Ruth), Monica, Javier(Michelle), Johnny(Stacy), and Julian(Danielle) Grandchildren: Jonathan, Walter, Moises, Melody, Justin, and great-grandchild Heavenly. Siblings: Margarita Rios, Rudy(Gloria), Dolores Solis, Esther Luis Numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Roy Akers on Monday, September 14, 2020, starting at 3:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, the Funeral Procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church, with interment to follow at San Fernando III.