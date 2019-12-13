|
|
Grady Trew was born on June 11, 1939 in Mineral Wells, TX to Thomas and Emma Trew. He passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019. Grady was a loving and humble son, brother, husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather. He served honorably in the US Army for 23 years and received a Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medals, Commendation Medals, and recognition of Gallantry and Service. He was employed with Lockheed-Martin. He was recognized for projects supporting defense efforts which were displayed at the US Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. He enjoyed gardening, driving through the backroads with his wife. He also enjoyed researching the history of his family.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years Perry Jean Trew; son Grady Trew, Jr. and his wife Dina Rae Trew; sister Leota Nevell Dehoyes; brother David Welty Trew and grandchildren Taylor Jean Wood and Ryan Leigh Trew; great grandchildren Eli James Wood and Cade Thorman Wood.
Grady's legacy will be remembered by his tender care for his beloved wife Perry and son Grady Jr. His greatest achievement was not in his life work but providing and the care for his family.
A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Interment to follow at Mission Retama.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 13, 2019