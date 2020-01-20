San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Mission Burial Park South
1700 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
More Obituaries for Graham Knight
Graham Butler Knight

Graham Butler Knight


1925 - 2020
Graham Butler Knight Obituary

Graham Butler Knight was born on July 8, 1925 in New York, New York. He was the only son of Major Butler Lewis Knight and Agnes Graham Knight.

After briefly attending the Sidwell-Friends school in Washington, D.C., Graham graduated from the San Antonio Academy and Texas Military Institute. He attended Davidson College for a year before enlisting in the Army Air Force in 1943. As a navigator he flew in the European theater. After World War II, Graham graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering which he used to help build refineries for E.B. Badger and Sons of Boston, MA. In the 1950s, Graham moved back to San Antonio where he ran Clare Candles, Inc. for many years. He was an avid rancher and pecan grower and enjoyed playing the organ and learning German in his later years.

Graham is preceded in death by his parents, and his loving wife of 55 years, Anne Earle Knight. Honoring his memory are his daughter and son-in-law, Ellenore and Kirk Baker, his grandchildren Graham and Catharine Baker and his nieces and nephew.

The family would like to thank Franklin Park Alamo Heights, his wonderful Encompass Hospice nurse, Susie Sanchez and the staff of Caring Solutions which provided such lovely helpers in his last years. Special thanks go to Rosemary Gonzales and Eva Cantu.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Cockrell School of Engineering at UT or Planned Parenthood of South Texas.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

WEDNESDAY,

JANUARY 22, 2020

10:00 A.M.

MISSION BURIAL PARK SOUTH

1700 S.E. MILITARY DRIVE

Arrangements With:

Published in Express-News on Jan. 20, 2020
