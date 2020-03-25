|
Graydon G. Lewis, affectionately known by friends and family as Gray, peacefully passed into the presence of his Lord on March 21, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on February 18, 1936 to Angus & Artelia Lewis.
He was a proud U.S. Army veteran serving his country during the Korean War. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather & friend who will be dearly missed.
Mr. Lewis was a devout Christian who worshipped at Bethesda Christian Church for over four decades. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio. He was a member of the Masonic lodge and confirmed Sir Knight with the Knights Templar San Antonio Commandery No. 7.
As a senior member of the International Right Of Way Association (IRWA), Gray earned the designation SR/WA, the most prestigious professional designation granted to those right of way professionals who have achieved professional status through experience, education, and examination. He served as past president of IRWA San Antonio chapter 39. He was highly skilled in right of way negotiation for various state highway departments, City Public Service (CPS) and retired from San Antonio Water System (SAWS) on December 31, 1997. A people person by nature, his character reflected kindness, compassion and fairness with both strangers and friends. He loved bird watching, wood working, and working on cars; enjoyed computers and technology; and cherished sharing his life stories and sage wisdom with family and friends.Mr. Lewis was preceded in death by his parents, Artelia and Angus Lewis and sister, Virginia Lewis. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Betty Lewis; brother, Angus Lewis, Jr.; daughters, Debra Golla and Linda Archer; sons, Karl Scott, Timothy Schaumloffel, and Paul Lewis; daughters in law, Robin Scott and Sabrina McIver; sons in law, August Golla and Robert Archer; 9 grandchildren, Trent Scott, Bronwyn Scott, Bryce Golla, Brooke Golla, Sarah Roth, Eric Lewis, Katie Lasko, Michael Lewis, and Samuel Short; and 4 great-grandchildren, Madilyn Roth, Ezra Roth, Greta Roth, and Theodore Lasko.
Due to current public health concerns and directives of local/state authorities, a private family funeral service will be on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel, 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, TX 78218.A private burial at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery will be held at a later date.
