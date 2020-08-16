Greg Wright, age 70, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020 at home in San Antonio, TX. He was born December 12,1949 in Columbus, Ohio to Lloyd and Betty Wright who instilled in him the values of education, hard work, honesty and humility and love of family, friends, country and travel. His father and his brother-in-law, Alton Smith, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his beloved wife Carole (aka Chickie) to whom he was married 43 years.

Greg graduated from Columbus Whetstone High School, The Ohio State University with a degree in Business Administration, and the University of Delaware with a Master of Business Administration degree. His 38-year accounting and financial career spanned three companies: Columbia Gas System, Valero Energy Corporation and Tesoro Corporation from which he retired in 2010 as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. After retiring, he co-founded a small energy company in 2011 and served as a board member and chair of the audit committee of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. and International Seaways, Inc. from 2014-2020.

Greg was long active in charitable organizations in San Antonio serving on the boards of Avance, Junior Achievement, Big Brothers Big Sisters, San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, San Antonio Works, San Antonio Regional Hospital and others. He is a longtime fan of and contributor to The Ohio State University.

In addition to his mother and wife, Greg is survived by his brother, Phil (Margaret); his sister, Terri; nieces, Analisa Norton (Ted), Kristy Finio, Margo Kemmerer (David) and Shannon Wright; nephew, Jeff Smith (Barb); and sister-in-law, Suzanne Smith. Uncle Greggie's pride and joy were his great nieces and nephews: Kate and Allie Finio, Ben and Cameron Norton, Maddox Taylor, Lola Kemmerer and Meghan, Emily and Jack Smith.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to San Antonio Area Foundation (Wright/Phipps Family Fund), 300 Pearl Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78215. This charitable fund was established in 2007 by Greg, Carole and their wonderful friends Bob and Jane Phipps to ease the needs of the San Antonio area.

