May 9, 1927 - May 3, 2019
Gregoria H. Preciado went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ, surrounded by her loving family on May 3, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on May 9, 1927 in San Antonio to Jose Hernandez and Vidala Campos and attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School. She met Carlos Preciado, the love of her life, on a blind date. They married on November 8th, 1948 and had ten children together. Gregoria's love and respect for all of God's living creatures was reflected in her care for her pets and in how she tended to all animals in need. Gregoria was also known for her "green thumb;" she could make anything grow and was very proud of her gardens. Through the years, her family grew and flourished like the plants she cultivated. She greatly cherished her family and was a loving, dedicated grandmother and great-grand mother. Visitation will be held May 14th, 5:00pm to 7:00pm, with rosary at 7:00pm at Meadowlawn Memorial Park. Mass will be held May 15th at 9:30am, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 618 S Grimes St, followed by burial at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019