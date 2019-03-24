|
|
MARCH 19, 2019
Mr. Gregorio Almeida age 93 of San Antonio passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Mr. Almeida was preceded in death by his spouse, Dolores Almeida and sisters, Clementina Villanueva and Angelita Almeida. He is survived by his children, Martha Almeida, Gregorio Almeida, Jr., Louis Almeida, Oscar Almeida; 6 grand children; and 11 great grand children
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, March 26, at 5:00 P.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. at the Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, March 27, at 9:30 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors
Condolences may be sent to the Almeida family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.
com Arrangements by:
Published in Express-News on Mar. 24, 2019