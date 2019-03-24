Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
For more information about
Gregorio Almeida
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
5:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregorio Almeida
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregorio Almeida

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARCH 19, 2019
Mr. Gregorio Almeida age 93 of San Antonio passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Mr. Almeida was preceded in death by his spouse, Dolores Almeida and sisters, Clementina Villanueva and Angelita Almeida. He is survived by his children, Martha Almeida, Gregorio Almeida, Jr., Louis Almeida, Oscar Almeida; 6 grand children; and 11 great grand children
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, March 26, at 5:00 P.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. at the Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, March 27, at 9:30 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors

Condolences may be sent to the Almeida family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.
com Arrangements by:
Published in Express-News on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
Download Now