Gregorio G. Zamora, Jr., a loving husband, father and grandfather departed this world to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the age of 76. Greg was a proud Texan having been born and raised in San Antonio.
He was a counselor to many, a highly respected pillar of the Familia Zamora and extended families. Greg was a 32nd degree Master Mason of the Davey Crockett Lodge 1225 AF & AM and additionally a member of the Alzafar Shrine where he was a member of the Clown Unit and brought joy to many while serving. Greg was a Navy Veteran during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He forged several careers in his lifetime, the latest being a Supervisor for Lone Star Bakery where he retired after 16 years of faithful service. Additionally, he retired from Gebhardt's Mexican Foods after 27 years of service.
He was the owner of Greg's Pest Control and part owner of ACME Soap Company.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gregorio G. and Epifania Zamora, Sr., his brother, Raul "Roy" Zamora and his best friend, Damon Smith. Greg is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Julia G. Zamora; his children, Luigi Zamora, Loretta Zamora and Jelane Z. Thompson and her husband, Shawn; his grandchildren, Larissa Penuelaz, Alan "Nick" Penuelaz, Lauren Penuelaz, Jaida Thompson and Mason Thompson; his sisters and brother, Amelia Sanchez, Felipe Zamora and Yolanda Rodriguez; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as his best friends, Adam Sauceda, Gregg Hataway and David Bigley.SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 5:00 P.M. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Procession will depart the Funeral Home Chapel at 9:00 A.M. on Friday, October 25, 2019 followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 16075 N. Evans Road, Selma, TX. Interment with Masonic Services under the auspices of Davey Crockett Lodge AF & AM and Military Honors at Mission Retama Cemetery, Selma, TX.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 22, 2019