Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
16075 N. Evans Road
Selma, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GREGORIO ZAMORA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GREGORIO G. ZAMORA JR.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GREGORIO G. ZAMORA JR. Obituary

Gregorio G. Zamora, Jr., a loving husband, father and grandfather departed this world to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the age of 76. Greg was a proud Texan having been born and raised in San Antonio.

He was a counselor to many, a highly respected pillar of the Familia Zamora and extended families. Greg was a 32nd degree Master Mason of the Davey Crockett Lodge 1225 AF & AM and additionally a member of the Alzafar Shrine where he was a member of the Clown Unit and brought joy to many while serving. Greg was a Navy Veteran during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He forged several careers in his lifetime, the latest being a Supervisor for Lone Star Bakery where he retired after 16 years of faithful service. Additionally, he retired from Gebhardt's Mexican Foods after 27 years of service.

He was the owner of Greg's Pest Control and part owner of ACME Soap Company.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gregorio G. and Epifania Zamora, Sr., his brother, Raul "Roy" Zamora and his best friend, Damon Smith. Greg is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Julia G. Zamora; his children, Luigi Zamora, Loretta Zamora and Jelane Z. Thompson and her husband, Shawn; his grandchildren, Larissa Penuelaz, Alan "Nick" Penuelaz, Lauren Penuelaz, Jaida Thompson and Mason Thompson; his sisters and brother, Amelia Sanchez, Felipe Zamora and Yolanda Rodriguez; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as his best friends, Adam Sauceda, Gregg Hataway and David Bigley.

SERVICES

Visitation will begin at 5:00 P.M. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Procession will depart the Funeral Home Chapel at 9:00 A.M. on Friday, October 25, 2019 followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 16075 N. Evans Road, Selma, TX. Interment with Masonic Services under the auspices of Davey Crockett Lodge AF & AM and Military Honors at Mission Retama Cemetery, Selma, TX.

You may sign the online

guestbook at

www.missionparks.com.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GREGORIO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Download Now