Gregorio "Greg" Gonzalez passed away peacefully at his home in San Antonio on November 6, 2019 at the age of 91 with his beloved wife, Gloria, by his side. He was born to Jose G. Gonzalez and Sylvestre Gallego on May 25, 1928 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
After graduation from Corpus Christi Miller, he joined the Air Force where he served for four years. Afterwards he worked for Firestone, retiring after 30 years, but continued working in the tire business for another 25 years.
Greg was a gentle soul who always had a ready smile for everyone. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid golfer as well as a lover of all sports, especially his favorite teams, the Cowboys, the Texans and the Spurs. His other favorite pastime was visiting casinos trying his luck on all the slot machines.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, and his first wife, Cora. He is survived by his wife, Gloria; son, Rene; daughter Annette (Charles) Frye; sister-in-law, Palmira Gonzalez, 2 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary on McCullough. ROSARYWEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 20197:00 PMPORTER LORING CHAPEL FUNERAL SERVICETHURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 201910:00 AMST ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH9883 MARBACH RD.
Internment at Ft. Sam Houston to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to a .
