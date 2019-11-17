San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
9883 Marbach Road
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Gregorio "Greg" Gonzalez


1928 - 2019
Gregorio "Greg" Gonzalez Obituary

Gregorio "Greg" Gonzalez passed away peacefully at his home in San Antonio on November 6, 2019 at the age of 91 with his beloved wife, Gloria, by his side. He was born to Jose G. Gonzalez and Sylvestre Gallego on May 25, 1928 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

After graduation from Corpus Christi Miller, he joined the Air Force where he served for four years. Afterwards he worked for Firestone, retiring after 30 years, but continued working in the tire business for another 25 years.

Greg was a gentle soul who always had a ready smile for everyone. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid golfer as well as a lover of all sports, especially his favorite teams, the Cowboys, the Texans and the Spurs. His other favorite pastime was visiting casinos trying his luck on all the slot machines.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, and his first wife, Cora. He is survived by his wife, Gloria; son, Rene; daughter Annette (Charles) Frye; sister-in-law, Palmira Gonzalez, 2 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary on McCullough.

ROSARY

WEDNESDAY,

NOVEMBER 20, 2019

7:00 PM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

FUNERAL SERVICE

THURSDAY,

NOVEMBER 21, 2019

10:00 AM

ST ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH

9883 MARBACH RD.

Internment at Ft. Sam Houston to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to a .

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Nov. 17, 2019
