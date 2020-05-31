GREGORIO MIGUEL CRUZ
Gregorio M. Cruz of San Antonio passed away on May 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife, April Puente Cruz, their son, Matthew A. Cruz, his sister Jennie Cruz and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gloria Jane Windham and Eduardo Trevino. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Jude's Catholic Church, 130 S San Augustine Ave, San Antonio, TX 78237. Due to Covid-19 public health restrictions, only 60 people will be allowed in the church and masks must be worn by all in attendance.


