Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Gregorio Peña Molina


1947 - 2019
Gregorio Peña Molina Obituary

Gregorio Peña Molina was called home by the Lord on October 8, 2019, at the age of 71.

He was born in Laredo, TX, on December 18, 1947.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eduviges and Alicia P. Molina.

He is loved and will be missed by his wife of 53 years, Norma Perez Molina; sons, Gregorio Molina Jr. (Debbie), Roger Molina (Leda) and Alexander Molina (Crystal); grandchildren, Greg Anthony III, Marcus Anthony, Joe Erik Anthony, Brendon, Jesse, Troy Kruciak, Lucas and Camila Molina; great-grandchildren, Alexus, Mariah, Gregorio IV and Lilliana Molina; brothers, Eduviges Jr (Guadalupe), Juventino (Magdalena) and Mario (Mary) Molina; sister, Berta Carreon (Guadalupe); nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation and Viewing will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, with a Celebration of Life Service scheduled for 7 p.m. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 10, 2019
