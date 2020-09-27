Gregory Allen Morse was taken from us too soon on the morning of September 19, 2020, doing something he loved: mountain biking on his favorite trail, surrounded by friends on a beautiful day. Though his achievements are too numerous to list, there are two that stand above the rest. Greg's number one source of pride was his family: his wife of 31 years, Beth; his sons, Dillon and Ethan; his daughter-in-law, Elizabeth; and his dog, Ruby. His second proudest achievement was his 29-year career as a Special Agent in the FBI, which included roles as a SWAT team member and leader, firearms instructor, and JTTF member. While serving as a Special Agent, he was afforded the opportunity to travel many places around the world, including Iraq, Botswana, and the Philippines.

Greg was a 1986 graduate of "the Harvard of Ohio", John Carroll University, and became an adopted member of the Aggie family when both of his sons graduated from Texas A&M. Outside of work, he was a barbecue connoisseur, iced tea aficionado, crossword puzzler, dedicated joke-teller, and avid mountain biker. On nearly any weekend, you could find him riding the trails with his "biker posse" at McAllister Park or occasionally traveling to Colorado or Utah for biking adventures. Greg completed two marathons, including the 2005 Boston Marathon, as well as many half-marathons, bike races, and 5Ks for charity. He never met a stranger, making friends wherever he went with his signature phrase, "Where's home for you?". He lived by the principles of honesty and kindness and abided by his many mantras, such as "never pass up an opportunity to use the restroom". His legacy of lessons, love, and laughter will live on through the countless lives Greg touched.

In addition to the family listed above, Greg is survived by his mother, Patricia Englehart; his stepmother, Diane Morse; his siblings, Jeffrey Morse, Bradley Englehart, Wesley Morse, and Wendy Lucey, together with their spouses; and his many nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

A Celebration of Life in Greg's honor will be held in the coming weeks, and further details may be obtained by contacting a friend or member of the Morse family.

Greg will be cremated and his final resting place will be Trinity Alps, CA, a place that holds fond memories for Greg and his family.

In lieu of flowers, the Morse family asks that donations be made to the Greg Morse Memorial Fund that can be found at gofundme.com/f/greg-morse-memorial-fund.

Donations will be used to erect a memorial bike repair station in Greg's honor at McAllister Park.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with