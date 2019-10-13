|
On Friday, October 4, 2019, Gregory "Dude" Garcia was called home to heaven at 79 years of age.
Greg was a devoted family man and will be fondly remembered for his generous heart and deep passion for Texas A&M University. Throughout his career, Greg was a tireless, unwavering advocate for public education and for making quality educational opportunities accessible to any student from any background.
Greg was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas. He is a graduate of Central Catholic High School (1958) and Texas A&M University (1962).
As a proud member of the Fightin' Texas Aggie Class of '62, he was an active member of the Corps of Cadets and the Fish Drill Team. It was during his time in Aggieland his lifelong love and commitment to Texas A&M was forged.
Greg spent 20 years in the private sector before his love for the Aggies would eventually call him to serve the Texas A&M System in numerous capacities. As Vice Chancellor for Governmental Relations in The Texas A&M University System Office, Greg partnered with his best friend, Senator Frank Madla, in making the dream of a Texas A&M system university on the South Side of San Antonio a reality. Greg was named one of the founding fathers of Texas A&M University-San Antonio and was the recipient of the inaugural Meritorious Service Award from Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
Greg was also actively engaged in the San Antonio community. His involvement included grassroots campaigning, strategic planning, program development and public relations.
He was Senator Frank Madla's campaign manager for numerous years and he worked on a multitude of campaigns on the local, state and federal level.
He was preceded in death by his parents Arcadia and Gregory Garcia, and his brother Mike Perez. Greg is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years Margaret, his daughter, Christine, and son-in-law, Blake, and their children, Morgan and Walker Wright. He is also survived by his daughters Gina and Glinda, his son Gregory Anthony, and his sister Leila Ramos, as well as numerous other loving relatives and friends.
Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, followed by a celebration of Greg's life at Aggie Park. For those attending services, show your Aggie pride and honor Greg's love for the Aggies by wearing maroon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets or Central Catholic High School.