October 6, 1948 - February 5, 2019
Gregory J. Basting, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he joined the Air Force in 1966 and served until 1987. He was a lifelong learner and earned quite a few degrees during his lifetime. He was an ordained minister and deacon and served Converse First Baptist Church for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore Basting and Lucille Basting, and his brothers, Ted Basting and Nick Basting.
He is survived by his children, Misti and Jerry Kingston of Abilene, Texas, Steve and Norma Basting of San Antonio, Texas, Amy and Aaron Saunders of El Paso, Texas and Valerie and Blake Hockaday of Amarillo, Texas, and eleven grandchildren and many friends.
Visitation will be on Sunday. February 10th from 4:00pm-8:00pm at Alamo Funeral Home in San Antonio, Texas.
Services will be on Monday, February 11th at 6:00pm at Converse First Baptist Church in Converse, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be offered to Papa's favorite ministry, the Food Pantry at Converse First Baptist Church.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2019