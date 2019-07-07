|
February 5, 1956 - June 26, 2019
Gregory Nelson Greene born February 5, 1956 in Fort Lee, Virginia. Passed away on June 26, 2019 in his beloved city of San Antonio, Texas. As a child he lived in Germany, Missouri, and Georgia as his father was in the United States Army.
He settled in San Antonio in early adulthood where he worked as an electrician, wiring homes and businesses "all over town".
He was a devout Christian, never wavering in his faith and love of Jesus Christ.
His favorite hobby was to cook and he watched several cooking shows to "get tips". He did a great job too!
He loved his 75 gallon aquarium, especially his purple heart, parrot fish named Spooky.
He met and married his wife in 2011 and they had a good and simple life until his passing. Preceded in death by his parents Florence and Calvin Greene and sister, Valerie.
Survived by his wife Ruth Greene, his aunts Helen Oliveira and Irene Ladd and several cousins.
He is also loved and missed by many friends.
Memorial service will be held Wednesday July 10th followed by reception at First Presbyterian Church 404 N. Alamo San Antonio at 10 am.
