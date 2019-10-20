San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Gregory Paul Garza


1970 - 2019
Gregory Paul Garza Obituary

Gregory Paul Garza, age 49, entered into rest on October 15, 2019 in San Antonio, TX doing what he loved to do. Gregory was born on April 21, 1970 in San Antonio, TX. He was a member of the San Antonio Fire Department for 17 years and a part of the Hazardous Material Response Team. He was a loving, caring and giving man. He was a great husband, a great son, a great brother, and a great uncle. He is preceded in death by, his mother in law, Gloria Nellie Rodriguez. Gregory is survived by his wife, Sonia Evette Rodriguez Garza; parents, Joe O. & Bertha Garza; father in law, Donato G. Rodriguez; brothers, Joe A. Garza (Hope) and James A. Garza; nephews, Judge Anthony Rios & Joey E. Garza; brother in laws, Juan Antonio Rodriguez (Nubia) and Michael Rodriguez (Veronica); nieces, Natalie Rodriguez, Megan Rodriguez and Kaylan Rodriguez. Gregory is also survived by numerous friends and countless others whose lives were touched by him. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, at Porter Loring Mortuary.

