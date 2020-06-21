Gregory "Loop" Looper passed away after a brief illness on June 3, 2020 at University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Greg was born July 1, 1970 in San Antonio, Texas to Vernon and Lou Looper.

He attended Douglas MacArthur High School in San Antonio and upon graduation entered the U.S. Marine Corp. While in the Marine Corp, Greg received the Good Conduct Medal and the Rifle Expert Badge. After his honorable discharge from the Marines he began what became a very distinguished career in the music industry as a Recording/Monitor Sound Engineer working with numerous well-known artists, including a 15-year relationship with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Greg received the 2018 Parnelli award for Monitor Mixer of the Year and worked on a Grammy-nominated recording.

Although Greg moved away from Texas to Las Vegas, Nevada for career reasons, he remained a proud Texan. He loved Blue Bell ice cream, and his Labrador Retrievers, Tex, Rose, and Cash. Greg is survived by his sisters, Janda Hairston and Debra Otness and their spouses, Bill and Scott; three nephews, Colin Hairston, Tyler Hairston, and Tommy Otness; and three nieces, Alison Reams, Emily Bernhard, Anna Otness; aunts and uncles, Phil and Clifteen Samuelson, Darrell and Laverne Birdwell; and cousins, Steven Samuelson, Lisa Cole, David Birdwell, and Michael Birdwell. Greg leaves behind many friends and colleagues who were an important part of his life as they worked together all over the world.

He was preceded in death by parents, Vernon and Lou Looper; and his beloved oldest sister, Rulaine Pittman.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

FRIDAY, JUNE 26, 2020

2:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH

We ask friends who wish they could be present,

to view the recording of the service via this link:

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made toRecording Academy

MusiCares

In memory of Greg Looper

3030 Olympic Blvd.

Santa Monica CA 90404

310.581.8659

