June 14, 2019
Greli N. Less, a sophisticated, elegant woman of great style and substance, passed away peacefully at home on June 14, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born in Vienna, Austria in 1926 and immigrated to the United States after World War II, joining her uncles in Southern California. In 1966, Greli married John R. Less and settled in their town home in San Antonio and their ranch in Boerne. She kept her mother and Aunt's summer home in Zell am See, Austria and traveled there often with her husband until he passed away in 1985. Greli was a special person who loved life and lived it to the fullest. She put her best into each task and left the situation better than she found it.
Her heart was full of love and compassion. She is survived by her cousins Roman Bauernfeind of Switzerland, John Schwarz of California, Ann Johnson of Montana and Helga Schedelberger of Austria as well as her nieces, Carole Less and Laurel Moran, both of St.Louis. Jennifer Flynn-Adams, Alyx and Kyrsti Schwarz of Los Angeles, Whitney Johnson of Denver, Denise Papp of Austria, nephews Thomas and Roman Bauernfeind Jr. of Austria, and Matthew Johnson of Irvine. William and Pamela Less and Caroline Less of St. Louis, John L. and Laurie Less of Johannesburg, RSA, John Hullverson and Julie Barnato, both of San Francisco. Greli will be missed by all who had the fortune of knowing her.
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019