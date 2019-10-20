|
CSM Grover "Hap" Comstock, 84, of San Antonio, Texas died October 8, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Avis Sue (Baker) Comstock, and 6 daughters, Kim (Jack) Hetherly, Jackie (Charles) Bizzelle, Molly (Russell) Bartel, Donna Gasper, Kelly Fuentes and Dana (Frank) Mirabelli, 11 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grand Children and 1 Great Great Grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his Mother Louise Kelly, Brother Gerald, In Law's Jim, Rhoda and Jack Baker, and Granddaughters Kimberly (Dees) Hetherly and Tara Jean Hetherly.
Born in Shelbyville, Indiana, October 21, 1934. He married Avis Sue Baker on May 22, 1954.
He joined and served in the United States Army honorably for 30 years.
His last assignment for the Army was as Post CSM of Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas.
After retirement from the Army in 1983, he had a long career with the US Post Office.
He liked to travel with his wife throughout the US and Europe. He enjoyed spending time with his Daughters and Grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends.
Special thanks to Alamo Hospice staff for their kindness and caring in his last days.
Graveside services are scheduled for October 28, 2019, 11:00 AM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetary, Shelter #1.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2019