Guadalupe A. "Lupe" Flores was born on September 18, 1934 in Hondo, Texas. Our beloved Lupe entered the Kingdom of Heaven on November 17, 2020 at the age of 86.

Lupe married his beautiful wife, Cruz Stella Garcia, on July 4, 1954 and was devoted to the love of his life for 66 years. Lupe and Stella created a family of three children, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson who they instilled kindness and compassion in. Lupe enjoyed doing his daily crossword puzzle, spending time with his family, road trips, traveling the world, serving his community, and serving his church family.

He proudly served his country by enlisting in the Marine Corps during the Korean War era, Air Force Reserve and was activated during the Vietnam War. He retired a SMSgt as a Loadmaster with the 433rd Airlift Wing. He also served as a Civil Servant at Kelly AFB for 33 years. Lupe amassed a total of 38 years of federal and military service.

Lupe is preceded in death by his father Felipe Flores, mother Refugia "Cuca" Aguirre Flores, and brothers Daniel Flores and Joe Manuel Flores. He is survived by his wife Cruz Stella Flores; children Virginia Flores Saucedo (Ruben), Frank Lee Flores (Risa), Theresa M. Gonzales (Antonio); siblings Alfonso Flores, Joe Anthony Flores, and Josie Flores Gonzalez; and numerous relatives.

Visitation will be on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 4 – 8 p.m. and the Rosary prayed at 6 p.m. with a 35-person capacity. The Rosary will be livestreamed via the Castle Ridge Mortuary website.

Final viewing will be on Monday, December 7 at 11 a.m. at Castle Ridge Mortuary and departure to the church at 11:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church, 7990 W. Military Dr., San Antonio 78227, followed by a graveside service at

Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, Shelter #3 at 2:30 p.m. with a 50-person capacity.