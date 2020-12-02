1/1
GUADALUPE A. FLORES
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GUADALUPE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Guadalupe A. "Lupe" Flores was born on September 18, 1934 in Hondo, Texas. Our beloved Lupe entered the Kingdom of Heaven on November 17, 2020 at the age of 86.

Lupe married his beautiful wife, Cruz Stella Garcia, on July 4, 1954 and was devoted to the love of his life for 66 years. Lupe and Stella created a family of three children, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson who they instilled kindness and compassion in. Lupe enjoyed doing his daily crossword puzzle, spending time with his family, road trips, traveling the world, serving his community, and serving his church family.

He proudly served his country by enlisting in the Marine Corps during the Korean War era, Air Force Reserve and was activated during the Vietnam War. He retired a SMSgt as a Loadmaster with the 433rd Airlift Wing. He also served as a Civil Servant at Kelly AFB for 33 years. Lupe amassed a total of 38 years of federal and military service.

Lupe is preceded in death by his father Felipe Flores, mother Refugia "Cuca" Aguirre Flores, and brothers Daniel Flores and Joe Manuel Flores. He is survived by his wife Cruz Stella Flores; children Virginia Flores Saucedo (Ruben), Frank Lee Flores (Risa), Theresa M. Gonzales (Antonio); siblings Alfonso Flores, Joe Anthony Flores, and Josie Flores Gonzalez; and numerous relatives.

Visitation will be on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 4 – 8 p.m. and the Rosary prayed at 6 p.m. with a 35-person capacity. The Rosary will be livestreamed via the Castle Ridge Mortuary website.

Final viewing will be on Monday, December 7 at 11 a.m. at Castle Ridge Mortuary and departure to the church at 11:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church, 7990 W. Military Dr., San Antonio 78227, followed by a graveside service at

Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, Shelter #3 at 2:30 p.m. with a 50-person capacity.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Viewing
11:00 AM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
12:30 PM
Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, Shelter #3
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Castle Ridge Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved