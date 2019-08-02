Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:15 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthews Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Guadalupe Orozco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guadalupe B. Orozco


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guadalupe B. Orozco Obituary
December 2, 1935 - July 26, 2019
Guadalupe B. Orozco, born December 2, 1935 in San Antonio, TX was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the blessed age of 83. She is reunited in heaven with her husband Raymond Orozco.
She is loved and will be greatly missed by her children Diana D. Aguilar (Mario), Daniel Canales (Patricia); grand- children Victor, Daniel, Aliana, as well as extended family members. Heaven has gained a beautiful soul. She will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.


SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 9:15 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Matthews Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guadalupe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.