December 2, 1935 - July 26, 2019
Guadalupe B. Orozco, born December 2, 1935 in San Antonio, TX was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the blessed age of 83. She is reunited in heaven with her husband Raymond Orozco.
She is loved and will be greatly missed by her children Diana D. Aguilar (Mario), Daniel Canales (Patricia); grand- children Victor, Daniel, Aliana, as well as extended family members. Heaven has gained a beautiful soul. She will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 9:15 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Matthews Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2019