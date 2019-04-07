|
|
November 17, 1947 - March 30, 2019
Guadalupe C. "Lupita" Rios went to be with the Lord on March 30, 2019, at the age of 71. She was born on November 17, 1947 in San Antonio, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents Gregorio R. Rios, Sr. and Guadalupe C. Rios; brothers, Benito C. Rios, Sr. and Gregorio C. Rios, Jr.; sister, Maria J. Barrientes, and sister-in-law Maria D. Rios. Guadalupe is survived by her loving children, Laura Leija-Muniz (Marco) and Edward James Castellanos (Roxanne); sisters, Margie D. Rios (Ruben), Yvette R. Reyes (Albert) and Lisa R. DeLeon (Martin); brothers, Donaciano C. Rios, Juan C Rios (Ellen), Jaime C. Rios and Benito C. Rios, Jr.; 4 grandchildren, Derian J. Castellanos, Ronnie R. Limon, Skylar U. Castellanos and Adrianna B. Muniz, and other extended family members and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral procession will depart at 11:00 a.m. for a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Interment to follow at San Jose Burial Park. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019