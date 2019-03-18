|
February 9, 1932 - March 6, 2019
Guadalupe "Lupe" Estanislada Cortez Strever, 87, a resident of San Antonio, was called to her Jehovah God on March 6th, 2019.
Guadalupe Strever was born on February 9th, 1932 in San Antonio, Texas. It was here when she met her beloved husband, Clarence "Larry" Strever. After getting married, Guadalupe and Larry both found their faith with the society, Jehovah Witnesses and faithfully severed until their passing. Together they had four beautiful children that completed their family. Guadalupe was a graduate from Fox Tech High School. She retired from San Antonio ISD and also worked at Robert Green Hospital as an Executive Secretary.
Guadalupe is now reunited with her loving husband, Clarence "Larry" Strever, her parents Eduardo Cortez and Maria De Jesus Cortez, her stepmother Florencia Cortez and her loving daughter, Rosemary Barrier Strever. She is survived by her two sons, Johnny and Robert Strever. and her daughter, Mary Jane "MJ" Smoot. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, John Aaron Strever, Weston Martinez, Analisha Martinez, Preston Barrier, Christopher Barrier, Robert Eric Strever, Melissa Strever and Richard Strever. Last, she is survived and loved by 12 Great Grand Children.
A ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 16th, at 2 PM at The Kingdom Hall located at 3338 Weir Ave. Her viewing will be held on Thursday, March 21st, from 5-9 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home, followed by her burial on Friday, March 22nd,10 AM at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 18, 2019