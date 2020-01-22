Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Resources
More Obituaries for Guadalupe Herrera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guadalupe F. "Lupe" Herrera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guadalupe F. "Lupe" Herrera Obituary

Guadalupe F. "Lupe" Herrera was born on August 25, 1929 and passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John and son, Ralph. Survivors include her sister, Maria de los Angeles "Lita" Flores; brothers, Jose and Miguel; children: Carmen Blanquiz (Ruben), Rosie Herrera, Cecilia Diaz (Jesse), Alice Garanzuay (Joe), John, Edward, Imelda Campa (Mike); daughter-in-law, Teena Herrera; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a large, loving extended family and many friends who were made to feel like family.

Visitation will begin Thursday, January 23 at 9:00 A.M. at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church with the Funeral Mass to be offered at 10:00 A.M. Interment will follow at San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery No.2.

Lupe's father, Miguel Flores was the superintendent of San Fernando Cemetery and she and her siblings were born in the Superintendent's House located on the grounds of the cemetery.

The family would like to thank Heart of Texas Hospice, especially Dr. Angelica Davila, Nichole, Belinda and all of her team for the care given to Lupe.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guadalupe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -