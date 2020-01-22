|
|
Guadalupe F. "Lupe" Herrera was born on August 25, 1929 and passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John and son, Ralph. Survivors include her sister, Maria de los Angeles "Lita" Flores; brothers, Jose and Miguel; children: Carmen Blanquiz (Ruben), Rosie Herrera, Cecilia Diaz (Jesse), Alice Garanzuay (Joe), John, Edward, Imelda Campa (Mike); daughter-in-law, Teena Herrera; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a large, loving extended family and many friends who were made to feel like family.
Visitation will begin Thursday, January 23 at 9:00 A.M. at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church with the Funeral Mass to be offered at 10:00 A.M. Interment will follow at San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery No.2.
Lupe's father, Miguel Flores was the superintendent of San Fernando Cemetery and she and her siblings were born in the Superintendent's House located on the grounds of the cemetery.
The family would like to thank Heart of Texas Hospice, especially Dr. Angelica Davila, Nichole, Belinda and all of her team for the care given to Lupe.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 22, 2020