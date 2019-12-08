Home

Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
2525 Palo Alto Rd
San Antonio, TX 78211
(210) 924-5801
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Guadalupe F. Ortiz


1936 - 2019
Guadalupe F. Ortiz Obituary

Guadalupe F. Ortiz, born on February 15, 1936 was called to be with the Lord on November 28, 2019 at the age of 83. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mauricia Ortiz. Parents, Jose Angel Ortiz and Victoria Fernandez. Siblings; Escolastico Ortiz, Velia Ortiz Morales, and Pedro Ortiz. Guadalupe is survived by his children; Cynthia G. Ortiz, Abigail M. Ortiz, Janice A. Ortiz Ramirez (Ray), Sandra A. Ortiz, and Guadalupe Ortiz Jr. Brother, Ralph Ortiz. Followed by his 23 adoring grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Mr. Guadalupe F. Ortiz served Honorably in the United State Air Force worked for Patio Foods, Fredericks Air Conditioning and Retired from San Antonio State School as a Supervisor.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino,

2525 Palo Alto Rd. with the rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. On Tuesday, December 10, 2019 the mass of the resurrection will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at First Memorial Park Cemetery 20567 TX-16, Von Ormy, TX 78073.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019
