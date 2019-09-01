|
|
January 29, 1926 - August 27, 2019
Mrs. Guadalupe G. Rodriguez, born on January 29, 1926 in San Antonio, TX was called to be with the Lord on August 27, 2019 at the age of 93. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose P. Rodriguez; twin sons, Esteban and Ignacio Rodriguez. She is survived by her sons, Robert G. Rodriguez (Guadalupe), Michael Rodriguez and Joe G. Rodriguez Jr.; daughters, Teresa R. Chapa (Arturo) and Maria Ester Vargas (Joe); grandchildren, Michelle, Melissa, Michael James, Melinda, Richard, Cynthia, Lisa Marie, Tina, Nicole and Jessica; also, 12 great grandchildren. The Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino, 226 Cupples Rd. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. The Procession will depart from the funeral home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection at The San Fernando Cathedral. Interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery II. Special thanks to Kindred Hospice for all their attention and support. Most especially to daughter-in-law, Guadalupe B. Rodriguez for being her mother-in-law's caregiver. Also, to Rafaela Gonzalez and Lisa Cervantes for their help and support.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 1, 2019