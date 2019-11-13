|
Lupe Gomez Godoy, 77, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. She was born in San Antonio, Texas. Moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado with her family in 1965. Soon after, she began working for a military retailer, which eventually lead to a career as a civil servant for over 30 years.
She was extremely proud of our military. Witnessing what they do and sacrifices that are made, she was a staunch advocate. Lupe loved our country and was a proud American.
Lupe was preceded in death by her beloved son, Tony Reyna; beloved mother, Maria Gomez; furry grand dogs, Sparkey and Halle.
She is survived by her husband, Stanley Godoy; daughters, Loretta Audiss and Jaclyn Godoy; son-in-law, Mark Audiss; grandchildren, Shelley Audiss, Amy Audiss, Michael Audiss and Stacey Audiss.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, November 15, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.ROSARYFRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 20197:00 PMPORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL FUNERAL SERVICESATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16,20199:30 AMPORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL
Rev. Richard Aguilar will officiate. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 13, 2019