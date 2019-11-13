San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Guadalupe Godoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guadalupe Gomez Godoy


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Lupe Gomez Godoy, 77, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. She was born in San Antonio, Texas. Moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado with her family in 1965. Soon after, she began working for a military retailer, which eventually lead to a career as a civil servant for over 30 years.

She was extremely proud of our military. Witnessing what they do and sacrifices that are made, she was a staunch advocate. Lupe loved our country and was a proud American.

Lupe was preceded in death by her beloved son, Tony Reyna; beloved mother, Maria Gomez; furry grand dogs, Sparkey and Halle.

She is survived by her husband, Stanley Godoy; daughters, Loretta Audiss and Jaclyn Godoy; son-in-law, Mark Audiss; grandchildren, Shelley Audiss, Amy Audiss, Michael Audiss and Stacey Audiss.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, November 15, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

ROSARY

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2019

7:00 PM

PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL

FUNERAL SERVICE

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16,2019

9:30 AM

PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL

Rev. Richard Aguilar will officiate. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guadalupe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now