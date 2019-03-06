|
|
December 12, 1949 - February 16, 2019
Guadalupe "Lupe" Gutierrez passed away on February 16, 2019. He was born December 12, 1949 in San Antonio, TX to Eleuterio and Elena, whom precede him in death.
He graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1968 and soon began working at Swearingen Aircraft Corporation. He also attended college earning two associate degrees. After retiring in 2013, Lupe found more time for doing the things he loved.
He was an active member of the Alamo Masonic Lodge No. 44 and held the position of Worshipful Master from June 1998-June 1999. He enjoyed hunting, fishing trips, casinos, talking politics and catching a movie with his wife and son. For 69 years, he was a gift to his family, friends and the world. His wisdom and guidance were not only a driving force, but a moral one as well. He was a special soul who is gone from us now, but in our memories we will always be together.
Lupe is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ellouise; son, Robert Gutierrez; siblings, numerous nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church (700 Dewhurst, San Antonio, TX 78213). Inurnment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. To leave a note for the family, visit www.meadowlawn.net and select Obituaries.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 6, 2019