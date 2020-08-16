Guadalupe "Lupe" Hernandez III, age 46, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Fonseca Hernandez; mother, Yvonne Hernandez; sisters, Gabriela Bugayong, Maribel Alvarado, Marisol Hernandez, Wendy Hernandez, and raised as sister, Victoria Adame; children, Jasmine Marie Turner, Felicity Anne Hernandez, Victoria Alexandria Chavez, Adam Joseph Hernandez, Vivian Rose Hernandez, and Abraham Michael Hernandez; grandchildren, Matthew and Ethan Turner; aunts, Irene Rosas and Yolanda Uribes; uncle, Alejandro Hernandez; daughter in law, Melissa Turner; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents, Guadalupe Hernandez Sr. and Felicita Hernandez; father, Lupe Hernandez Jr, and biological mother, Consuelo Nino Castillo; brother, Anthony Hernandez; 3 tios and 2 tias. Mr. Hernandez was a proud husband, son in law, father, son, brother, tio, primo, and camarada. He was an amazing cook, truck driver, comedian, and family man.

His wishes were to be cremated and Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Leming, Texas.