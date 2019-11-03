Home

Bierschwale Family Heritage Oaks Mortuary
2502 South W.W. White Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78222
(210) 337-9999
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bierschwale Family Heritage Oaks
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Bierschwale Family Heritage Oaks
San Antonio, TX
Guadalupe M. Holguin


1937 - 2019
Guadalupe M. Holguin Obituary

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Guadalupe M. Holguin passed away on October 31, 2019. Born in Dallas,TX, on July 4,1937, to Amador & Blasa Mendoza, she was one of four children. She married the love of her life, Alfredo G. Holguin Jr., November 2, 1958. Guadalupe's true joy was spending time with her family and friends, activities at the Lions Field Club, painting, crafting, and dancing. She also enjoyed traveling, and entertaining family and friends at the property they owned at Medina Lake, where they lots of time boating, fishing, and cooking. She is survived by: daughters, Patricia Guzman (Leonard); Christina Ortega (Edward); and sons Alfredo Holguin III (Scarlet), and Manuel Beccera; seven grandchildren, Debra Fletcher (Brian) ; Stephanie Pugh; Megan Maskill (Randy); Melanie Miskowiak (Aaron) ,Daniel, Tiger, and Aaden Ortega, and five great-grandchildren: Alexis, Wyatt, Aria, Miranda, and Morgan.

She also is survived by: sister Gloria Flores, brother Amador Mendoza Jr., sister-in-law Rosalee Cain, and numerous nieces and nephews she loved very much.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfredo, parents; and older sister, Guadalupe. Visitation 5 – 9 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m., at Bierschwale Family Heritage Oaks. A private burial will occur at Fort Sam Houston at a later date.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019
