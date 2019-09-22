Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
(210) 924-4568
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Guadalupe Salas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guadalupe M. Salas


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guadalupe M. Salas Obituary
October 24, 1927 - September 18, 2019
Guadalupe M. Salas born October 24, 1927 embraced God on September 18, 2019 at the age of 91. She was predeceased by her parents Mr. & Mrs. Jose Maria Martinez, husband Antonio L. Salas of 66 years, daughter Belen Catarina, son Guadalupe and daughter in law Peggy Salas. She is survived by children Antonio Salas Jr., Margie Catala, Marcelino Salas and his wife Brenda, Leonard Salas and his wife Cookie, Oscar Salas, Graciela Trevino, Richard Salas and his wife Liz, Rosemarie Salas, brother Salvador Martinez and sister Lucia Gonzales. Also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Mrs. Salas will be missed and never forgotten. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Palm Heights Mortuary from 5pm to 9pm with the holy rosary to begin at 7pm. Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church at 9am with the departure from the funeral home at 8:30am, interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guadalupe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palm Heights Mortuary
Download Now