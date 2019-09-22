|
|
October 24, 1927 - September 18, 2019
Guadalupe M. Salas born October 24, 1927 embraced God on September 18, 2019 at the age of 91. She was predeceased by her parents Mr. & Mrs. Jose Maria Martinez, husband Antonio L. Salas of 66 years, daughter Belen Catarina, son Guadalupe and daughter in law Peggy Salas. She is survived by children Antonio Salas Jr., Margie Catala, Marcelino Salas and his wife Brenda, Leonard Salas and his wife Cookie, Oscar Salas, Graciela Trevino, Richard Salas and his wife Liz, Rosemarie Salas, brother Salvador Martinez and sister Lucia Gonzales. Also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Mrs. Salas will be missed and never forgotten. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Palm Heights Mortuary from 5pm to 9pm with the holy rosary to begin at 7pm. Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church at 9am with the departure from the funeral home at 8:30am, interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 22, 2019