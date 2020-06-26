Guadalupe R. Rangel, age 91, went to be with our Lord on June, 20, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

Guadalupe was known by her family and friends as a battler, loving, caring and giving mother, grandmother who enjoyed shopping. She was born August 21, 1928 in San Antonio, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Trinidad B. Ramirez; brothers and sisters. Guadalupe is survived by her children; Rudy Escobedo, Roy Escobedo, Roger Escobedo, Leonard Escobedo (deceased) Robert Escobedo (deceased) Trinidad Macias, Mary Ann Rodriguez and Rosalie E. Morales as well as numerous extended family members; grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28 from 11:00am-3:00pm in The Angelus Funeral Home Chapel, all attending must wear a mask.

Guadalupe will be laid to rest privately in San Fernando Cemetery No.2 with her husband David C. Rangel on June 29, 2020.

Thank you to Vitas Hospice for the wonderful care.

Arrangements by: