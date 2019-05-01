|
|
December 22, 1949 - April 25, 2019
Guadalupe Ramirez born on December 22, 1949 went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2019 at the age of 69. He is preceded in death by his siblings Rafael Cruz and Joe Cruz and his mother Lilly Hernandez. He is survived by his children; Roger Ramirez (Darlene), John Ramirez, Eric Ramirez, Melissa Sifuentes (Alex), Adrian Ramirez, Rene Ramirez, Rebecca Morales (Jesse) and Ruth Ramirez (Ruben); numerous grand children and numerous great grandchildren. Also surviving Siblings; Carlos, Margaret, Isabel, Jesus, Trinidad, Alfred and Silvestre. Guadalupe was a jokester who enjoyed dancing, music wrestling and watching the Dallas Cowboys and Spurs games. He was a family oriented man that will truly be missed by family and friends. Arrangements are being made with Trevino Funeral home on 226 Cupples rd.
Published in Express-News on May 1, 2019