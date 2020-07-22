1/1
GUADALUPE RAMON Jr
1939 - 2020
Guadalupe Ramon, Jr., was born on December 22, 1939 in Orange Grove, Texas went to be with our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ on July 17, 2020. He served 26 years in the Air Force and retired as SMsgt. During his Military career he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and was a Life Time Member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars. He also served 13 years in civil service for the Air Force.He was proceeded in death by his parents Salome and Guadalupe, Sr., his brother Reynaldo Ramon and Jesse Ramon, his sisters Martha Ortiz, Lilly Perales and Angelita Delgado.

Survivors, Maria "Dora" Ramon his wife of 58 years, his children James, Nancy, John and Joey (Teresa). His grandchildren James II, Timothy (Marissa), Baby Joey (Vanessa), Joshua, Kristin (Freddy), Dominic (Adriana), Matthew (Mama Sara), Amy (Medy), Sara, Ashley, Ryan, Jessica (Bowe), Dylan, and Josiah. He had 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.

Published in Express-News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Lupe was always faithful to pick up Lynnette and Nancy from their sports activities no matter how late it was. He loved his family. God bless you with His peace and comfort. Because of Jesus you will be together again one day.
Many blessings,
Rosie
Rosie Avant
Friend
July 22, 2020
Lupe and I begin our noble journey to make our world a better world as students at Ward I School in Orange Grove, Texas, the designated school for 'Mexicans'. We were not discouraged, we proudly stepped forward and served our country. My 20 years in the US Air Force is dwarfed by Lupe's 26 years. We didn't feel that society owed us anything. We felt that to society we owed our expertise, our talents, our abilities. At the end of the day Our performance was our signature. Lupe will also be remembered for his ministry that took him to numerous Nursing Homes where he entertained the residents. His music lives in several CD's featuring Religious, Country and Rock and Roll. His love of country and family was never questioned. His positive role in life was indeed one to emulate.
In August 1955 Lupe and I were charter members of the American Jr GI Forum chapter in Orange Grove, Texas.
Knowing how Lupe served humanity and our Lord, it was not by accident that we elected him our Chaplain.
Frank Medrano
MSgt, USAF Retired
Plant City, Florida
Frank Medrano
Friend
July 22, 2020
