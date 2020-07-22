Guadalupe Ramon, Jr., was born on December 22, 1939 in Orange Grove, Texas went to be with our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ on July 17, 2020. He served 26 years in the Air Force and retired as SMsgt. During his Military career he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and was a Life Time Member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars. He also served 13 years in civil service for the Air Force.He was proceeded in death by his parents Salome and Guadalupe, Sr., his brother Reynaldo Ramon and Jesse Ramon, his sisters Martha Ortiz, Lilly Perales and Angelita Delgado.

Survivors, Maria "Dora" Ramon his wife of 58 years, his children James, Nancy, John and Joey (Teresa). His grandchildren James II, Timothy (Marissa), Baby Joey (Vanessa), Joshua, Kristin (Freddy), Dominic (Adriana), Matthew (Mama Sara), Amy (Medy), Sara, Ashley, Ryan, Jessica (Bowe), Dylan, and Josiah. He had 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.

