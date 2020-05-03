GUADALUPE REYES CALVILLO
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GUADALUPE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our beloved mother went home to be with the Lord at the age of 99 on April 24, 2020. She was born in San Antonio, TX and enjoyed her early years in Goliad, TX where she still has family. She attended Sidney Lanier High School and took courses at San Antonio College. Guadalupe worked in sales most of her life. She was an excellent seamstress, enjoyed cooking & baking, traveling and spending many summers at the coast with her family. Guadalupe had a true servant heart. She was one of the founding members of the Alter Society & the Guadalupana Society at Holy Family Catholic Church where she served as president at both. She remained very active with the church all of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Filemon Reyes and Maria Duque; her husband Manuel H. Calvillo; two daughters that died at birth; her brother, Reynaldo Reyes and her sister, Amelia Hernandez.Guadalupe is survived by her sons, Richard Calvillo (Frances), Joseph R. Calvillo; daughter, Becky Salinas (Jerry); grandchildren, Catherine Castellano, Richard Calvillo, Erika, Amanda and Emily Salinas. Guadalupe is also survived by numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Holy Family Catholic Church, 152 Florencia Ave. San Antonio, TX 78228. The Family will receive friends from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary. Due to the current restrictions in place regarding COVID-19, Rosary, Mass and Graveside services will be held for immediate family members only.A live stream of her services will be available on her obituary at the Porter Loring website as follows…ROSARYMONDAY MAY 4TH, 20206PMMASSTUESDAY MAY 5TH, 202010AMGRAVESIDE SERVICETUESDAY MAY 5TH, 202011:30AMA memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date at Holy Family Catholic Church with a reception to follow. Please check back on her obituary for the full details. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com Arrangements with


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Visitation
4:00 - 6:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
Send Flowers
MAY
4
Rosary
6:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
Send Flowers
MAY
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAY
6
Interment
11:30 AM
San Fernando Cemetery No. II
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
8 entries
Calvillo Family, Our deepest sympathy to all your families. Our prayers, thoughts and love are with you at this time. I remember your mom from the neighborhood. Know she with you always in your hearts and memories. She watches over you always. Stay strong and have faith. I know it is hard right now for all your family and friends to be together, but we are thinking of you. Bless you all, Victoria, Victor and Fernando Posada
Victoria G. Posada Foreman
Neighbor
My deepest condolences to your family. I mourn family lived up the street growing up and I will always remember her kindness.
Julie Duque De Estrada (Gonzalez)
Neighbor
Aunt lupe is now celebrating in Heaven
with her beloved Husband Manuel, and all her brothers & family who had gone before her. They are all together again. She lived a great life and loved
Her church her Family & Friends. So
Will all together later soon I hope to say a final goodbye love Mando Anna & family oxo
Anna Armando Calvillo
Family
My sincere condolences to my cousins, Rick,Becky, and Joseph and family....may my Aunt Lupe rest in peace.may perpetual light shine upon her....many memories to reflect upon...love to my cousins❤
Cindy Villarreal
Family
We lost another love one we know that Lupe is with Manuel and now both are happy .Rick love you and your family.
ARTHUR Calvillo
Family
Ricky " Lightning" Calvillo, God Bless your Mom her loved one's and entire family. Through these trying times a traditional send off is not possible but through her devout faith once she knocked on Heavens Door it was opened and all your family and friends who have been called home before her were waiting with open arms. Rick God Bless you and yours.
Jerry Martinez
Family Friend
Bless you, love you your Mom will always be in our hearts, Calvillos
Roger Calvillo
Family
My deepest condolences to the entire family. Lupe was a very sweet lady. I'll always remember her and My uncle Manual giving me my very first dog when I was 8 yrs old. His name was Frenchie. He lived till I was 19 yrs old believe it or not. Lupe was always so very sweet to me. You all were very blessed to have her for 99 yrs. Wow! Much love,prayers and blessings to the family. ❤
Rosan Hervol
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved