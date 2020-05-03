Calvillo Family, Our deepest sympathy to all your families. Our prayers, thoughts and love are with you at this time. I remember your mom from the neighborhood. Know she with you always in your hearts and memories. She watches over you always. Stay strong and have faith. I know it is hard right now for all your family and friends to be together, but we are thinking of you. Bless you all, Victoria, Victor and Fernando Posada

Victoria G. Posada Foreman

Neighbor