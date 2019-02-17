|
|
September 25, 1926 - February 14, 2019
Guadalupe "Lupe" Rodriguez, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February, 14th, 2019 in San Antonio, TX.
She was preceded in death by, her husband, Felimon Rodriguez; her brothers, Alberto and Vicente Barrera; sister, Maria Mora.
Lupe Rodriquez is survived by daughter, Delia (Richard) Tavizon; her grandchildren, Jonathan and Angie Tavizon; sister, Amelia Cavazos, sister, Celia Gonzales (Gilbert); and brother, Augustin Barrera (Anita); and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 19, at Porter Loring on McCullough.
ROSARY
TUESDAY
FEBRUARY 19, 2019
7:00 PM
PORTER LORING CHAPEL
MASS
WEDNESDAY
FEBRUARY 20, 2019
11:30 AM
BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH
600 OBLATE
Father Christopher Munoz will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019