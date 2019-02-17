San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
600 Oblate
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
Holy Cross Cemetery
17501 Nacogdoches Rd.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Guadalupe Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guadalupe Rodriguez


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Guadalupe Rodriguez Obituary
September 25, 1926 - February 14, 2019
Guadalupe "Lupe" Rodriguez, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February, 14th, 2019 in San Antonio, TX.

She was preceded in death by, her husband, Felimon Rodriguez; her brothers, Alberto and Vicente Barrera; sister, Maria Mora.

Lupe Rodriquez is survived by daughter, Delia (Richard) Tavizon; her grandchildren, Jonathan and Angie Tavizon; sister, Amelia Cavazos, sister, Celia Gonzales (Gilbert); and brother, Augustin Barrera (Anita); and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 19, at Porter Loring on McCullough.

ROSARY
TUESDAY
FEBRUARY 19, 2019
7:00 PM
PORTER LORING CHAPEL

MASS
WEDNESDAY
FEBRUARY 20, 2019
11:30 AM
BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH
600 OBLATE

Father Christopher Munoz will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now