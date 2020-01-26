San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Timothy Catholic Church
1515 Saltillo
San Antonio, TX
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
Guadalupe Sandoval Obituary
Guadalupe C. Sandoval, 84, a lifelong native of San Antonio was called to be with the Lord on January 13, 2020. Guadalupe attended Fox Tech High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. in 1954 and was responsible for amphibious operations. He embarked on board the USNA General Nelson Walker (Tap 125), the USS Lst 1101 and the USNS Morton. His duty assignments were to San Diego California, Japan and Hawaii. He was a Korean War Veteran and was awarded the National Defense Service and Good Conduct medals. During his civilian life he was employed at Vaughn & Sons Construction and Pro Tech manufacturing. He is preceded in death by his Parents, Lorenzo Sandoval and Manuela Campos, Sister Irma Sandoval and Brothers Enrique C. Sandoval, Carlos C. Sandoval, Salvador C. Sandoval, Alberto C. Sandoval. Surviving Children: Sandra Sandoval, Rosemarie Sandoval-Wooden, David Sandoval, Oscar Sandoval, Lisa Padilla (Luis), Melissa Sandoval, Melanie Moran (Steven), and Susie Sandoval (mother of his children). Surviving Siblings: Yolanda Rodriguez (Johnny), Melinda Galvan (Hector), 21 Grandchildren, 29 Great Grandchildren, numerous Nieces and Nephews and Companion Maria Garcia. The Family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Audie L Murphy, Memorial VA Hospital and Community Living Center for the outstanding loving care they provided in our dads final days.

With special thanks to Hailey, Naidene, Javier and Mary. The family will receive friends on January 27, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Porter Loring Chapel.

ROSARY

MONDAY,

JANUARY 27, 2020

7:00 PM

CHURCH/CHAPEL

PROCESSION

TUESDAY,

JANUARY 28, 2020

11:00 AM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

MASS

TUESDAY,

JANUARY 28, 2020

11:30 AM

ST. TIMOTHY CATHOLIC CHURCH

Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020
