|
|
Guadalupe C. Sandoval, 84, a lifelong native of San Antonio was called to be with the Lord on January 13, 2020. Guadalupe attended Fox Tech High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. in 1954 and was responsible for amphibious operations. He embarked on board the USNA General Nelson Walker (Tap 125), the USS Lst 1101 and the USNS Morton. His duty assignments were to San Diego California, Japan and Hawaii. He was a Korean War Veteran and was awarded the National Defense Service and Good Conduct medals. During his civilian life he was employed at Vaughn & Sons Construction and Pro Tech manufacturing. He is preceded in death by his Parents, Lorenzo Sandoval and Manuela Campos, Sister Irma Sandoval and Brothers Enrique C. Sandoval, Carlos C. Sandoval, Salvador C. Sandoval, Alberto C. Sandoval. Surviving Children: Sandra Sandoval, Rosemarie Sandoval-Wooden, David Sandoval, Oscar Sandoval, Lisa Padilla (Luis), Melissa Sandoval, Melanie Moran (Steven), and Susie Sandoval (mother of his children). Surviving Siblings: Yolanda Rodriguez (Johnny), Melinda Galvan (Hector), 21 Grandchildren, 29 Great Grandchildren, numerous Nieces and Nephews and Companion Maria Garcia. The Family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Audie L Murphy, Memorial VA Hospital and Community Living Center for the outstanding loving care they provided in our dads final days. With special thanks to Hailey, Naidene, Javier and Mary. The family will receive friends on January 27, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Porter Loring Chapel. ROSARYMONDAY, JANUARY 27, 20207:00 PMCHURCH/CHAPEL PROCESSIONTUESDAY, JANUARY 28, 202011:00 AMPORTER LORING CHAPEL MASSTUESDAY, JANUARY 28, 202011:30 AMST. TIMOTHY CATHOLIC CHURCHInterment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020