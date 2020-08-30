1/1
Guadalupe V. Rodriguez
Our community sadly lost a pillar on Monday, August 24, 2020, when Mr. Guadalupe V. Rodriguez, favorably known as Lupe, passed away from dementia at 92 years old.

A Korean War veteran, born in Morelos, Coahuila, Mexico, was a humble man whose contributions to the lives of many includes the preservation and construction of memorial works of art in granite, marble and bronze. Lupe and his family owned business, Rodriguez Brothers Memorials, have influenced the headstone memorial industry for a century. Much of his craftsmanship includes headstones to family memorials in San Antonio, South and North Texas. His most notable memorial workmanship in our community includes work on: the Lions Field's lion statue, VFW memorials, work in and around San Fernando Cathedral, Jewish Congregation Synagogue projects and Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower.

Lupe is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mrs. Cristina Rodriguez, their daughter; Patricia Rodriguez, along with her husband (Jesse) and children – Andres, Elyssa and Marcos Rivera. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with as well as those he reached but never met. Please visit www.theangelusfuneralhome.com for funeral arrangements.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
AUG
31
Rosary
05:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
SEP
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
August 29, 2020
Tio gracias por todo tu cariño y apoyo, te vamos a extrañar mucho mi familia y yo, siempre de buen humor y sobre todo pensando en hacer el bien para todos, lo que mas recuerdo de ti, desde niño es tu posillo de agua para tu avena y tus fantasticos dibujos
Adrian Vazquez
Family
