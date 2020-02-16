|
|
The Pacheco family lost a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. Guadalupe was the 10th child born to Melchor Pacheco and Lucinda Ximenez in Floresville, Texas on September 25, 1926. She passed away at home surrounded by her family on February 10, 2020 at the age of 93. Guadalupe grew up in Seguin, Texas during the Great Depression, and in 1944, most of the family moved to San Antonio. She worked at Friedrich Air Conditioning Company for 35 years.
Guadalupe is preceded in death by her husband, John William Jory, Jr.; her infant daughter, Angelita Rios; her 10 siblings; and her beloved great-granddaughter, Erin Rios Castro. She is survived by her children, Jesus P. Rios (Ruby), and Estela M. Bradfute (Edward); her grandchildren, Richard (Rachelle), Ruby (Raul), Rena and Maria; and her great-great grandchildren, Ryan, R.J., Matthew, Rylee, Ashley, Jesse, Brooke and River.
Guadalupe will be remembered by the lives she touched with love and kindness. Visitation will begin on Monday, February 17 at Roy Akers Funeral Home – 515 N. Main Ave. 78205 – from 5PM to 9PM, with a Rosary at 7PM. A Procession will depart at 9:45AM on Tuesday, February 18 and arrive at St. Luke Catholic Church – 4603 Manitou Dr. 78228 – for a Mass at 10:30AM. Burial at San Fernando Cemetery II – 746 Castroville Rd. 78237 – will follow.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020