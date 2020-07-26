Guillermo "Willie" Villalobos went to be with the Lord, and join his beloved wife Libertad "Libby" Villalobos on July 22, 2020. Willie was born third in the family, joining his two sisters, to Mr. Guillermo and Mrs. Consuelo Villalobos. He was born in the small incorporated city of South San, south of San Antonio, where he grew up and attended South San schools. As a student, he was always active in baseball and football, both in school and baseball little leagues. He graduated from South San High School with the Class of 1961. In 1962, he decided to follow in his father's footsteps and join the US Navy. He was stationed in Pensacola, Florida aboard the aircraft carrier USS Lexington, and was onboard during the time they were involved in the 13 day Cuban Missile Crisis. He served from 1962 to 1964, and was Honorably Discharged.

In December 1965, he married the love of his life, Libby. They were married 42 years until her passing in December 2007. Together they had two children, Laura Rebekah and William Benjamin. After his military service, Willie worked at Kelly Air Force Base. He retired in 1999 after decades of service.

Willie was always involved in his church, where he always served with joy, first at Iglesia Bautista Sur San Antonio, and later at El Tabernaculo. He was a longtime member of Texas Masonic Lodge No 8 AF & AM where he held several positions including Worshipful Master and Secretary. He was a gifted, self-taught woodcrafter, and he loved to spend time with his children and later with his grandchildren, especially if it involved sports.

With his passing, he leaves behind his children and their spouses, Laura and Armando Capote, Benjamin and Roxanne Villalobos, and 4 grandchildren, Alexandria (Steven) Simpson, Madeline Rodriguez, and Emily and Ezra Villalobos. His two sisters Ofelia V. Gustafson, Gregoria Ruth Villalobos, and his younger brother David Villalobos also survive him. William will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family must regretfully limit attendance at the funeral services to immediate family due to health and safety concerns.

For those unable to attend services, condolences may be sent to the Villalobos family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com