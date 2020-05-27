GUS WILLIAM HAHN
1930 - 2020
Gus William Hahn, age 89, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.He was born on September 30, 1930 in San Antonio, Texas to James Tennie and Gladys Hahn. Gus was a devout Christian, loving husband, nurturing father and grandfather, and the quintessential gentleman. He was a lover of music who sang in groups including the San Antonio Symphony Master Singers, Choral Society and most importantly, he was the longest standing member of the Coker United Methodist Church Choir. He also had a passion for education as a teacher and as a student. Gus held multiple degrees including a Bachelors in Liberal Arts, JD in Law and PHD in Psychology from the University of Texas, as well as a Masters in Education from the University of Houston. Most of his career was spent as a Counselor at San Antonio College, but outside of work he taught extensive bible studies, Sunday school classes and even Art Appreciation classes at the Academy of Learning in Retirement until 2019. Above all, Gus was most proud of his children and grandchildren with whom he always provided his unconditional love and support. Gus has now gone to be with our Savior Jesus Christ and is cheerfully reunited with his wife of 56 years, Dortha Jean Hahn. Gus is survived by his daughter, Lisa Hahn; son, Wayne Hahn; grandchildren Ryan Hahn, Emily Hahn and Ella Hahn.GRAVESIDE SERVICEFRIDAY, MAY 29, 20201:00 PMMISSION BURIAL PARK NORTHYou are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.comArrangements with


Published in Express-News on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Service
01:00 PM
Mission Burial Park North
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 26, 2020
A true friend that I will always remember. Gus was always there if you needed someone to talk with, a kind person indeed. I have many fond memories of him and Jean. When I first moved my membership to Coker United Methodist Gus was my Sunday School teacher and a true disciple for Christ. Rest in peace Gus and know you were loved by many.
Patti Bailey
Family Friend
May 26, 2020
Praying that our Savior the Lord Jesus Christ will comfort Lisa, Wayne and families during this time and to know that He is always with you and there for you. Uncle Gus and Aunt Jean have joined those that have gone before and are praising / worshiping our Lord continually before the throne. With love, your cousin Annelle
Annelle Vereen
Family
