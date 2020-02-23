|
|
Gustavo B Prado, Jr, passed away peacefully on Feb 19, 2020 in San Antonio TX at the age of 91. He was born in San Antonio TX on Aug 9, 1928 to Gustavo Prado Sr and Emilia Prado. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Prado of 58 years, and brother, Abe Prado.
He is survived by 6 children, Gus, Cindi, Jerry, Diana, Sandra, Patty, sister Helen, 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
As a military veteran, Gustavo served in the Navy for 2 years as a Naval Signalman & Army for 20 years. During his time in the Army, he served two tours in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. During his second tour in Vietnam, he was a Combat Flight Medic.
Funeral Services: Rosary Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 7pm Sunset Northwest Funeral Home, 6321 Bandera Rd, SATX. Mass Monday,
March 2, 2020 at 10:00am St Jude Catholic Church, 130 S Augustine St, SATX, followed by the burial at Ft Sam Houston Cemetery at 11:15am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Gustavo B Prado Jr to American Parkinson Disease Association , apdaparkinson.org or call at 800-223-2732.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 23, 2020