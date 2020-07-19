Guy Edwin Murray, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

He was born on October 13, 1928 on a farm in Big Spring, Maryland to John T. Murray and Mary Russel Roney. After graduation from Hagerstown High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served with distinction in the 15th Radio Squadron (M) at Ashyia Air Base, Japan; at South Ruislip Air Base at London, England; at the European Security Region Headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany; at the 6986th Security Group at Wakkanai Air Station in Hokkaido Japan, and finished his service in San Antonio at Security Service Command Headquarters at Kelly Air Force Base. He entered the Air Force an Airman and left as Chief Master Sargent, the highest rank an enlisted man can achieve. After retiring from the Air Force, he received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Texas at San Antonio and worked at Ft. Sam Houston and Security Service FCU. For many years, he was an active member of the San Antonio Founder Lions Club.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Yvonne Agnes du Menil, by his second wife, Velma Mindling Byler, and by his many brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary Ann Graham and her husband James, by his son Patrick Murray and his wife Pilar, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation or Meals on Wheels of San Antonio.

