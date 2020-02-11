|
Guy Haines Stubbs II was born at San Antonio, Texas, on August 2th, 1950. He departed this life on February 7th, 2020, at the age of 69. Guy and Judy, his loving wife of 47 years, lived together in the Great Northwest area of San Antonio.
Guy attended Douglas McArthur High School in San Antonio. He participated in the school's new two-year electronics technology course and excelled in his studies. Guy also developed outstanding mechanical skills. His love for hot cars was well known beginning with a modified and much envied 1955 Chevy Belaire, followed by Corvette and Porsche. While at McArthur, he also met his future wife Judy. Guy graduated from McArthur H.S. in 1968 and moved to Beaumont, Texas, to study engineering at Lamar Tech University. Guy graduated from Lamar Tech in 1972 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Guy and Judy were married that same year.
For the next 43 years Guy's enthusiasm for automotive performance excellence never waned. He began his professional life in San Antonio at EGG Automotive Research and retired from Southwest Research in 2016. During that time, he participated in national and international committees to establish standards for testing and application of lubricants, fuels and procedures. Guy was a recognized expert in his field.
Guy was also an avid motorcycle competitor. He participated in Observed Trials at the State and National level for 50 years. During those years he was a member of the San Antonio Trials Association and the San Antonio Dirt Bike Club. If Judy was his first love, then Trials riding was his second. He rarely missed an event and frequently took home trophies from competitions at the highest State level. He was eager to share his experience, enthusiasm, gaining the respect and friendship of many.
Guy was the son of Lt. Col. Guy Haines Stubbs of Peach Bottom, Pennsylvania, and Minnie Louise Breese of Chicago, Illinois. His wife was born Judy Abramson of San Antonio. He is survived by his wife, his wife's family (Lindie and Daniel Hunt, Ronald and Sandra Abramson), cousin Julie, nephew Mitchell, grand-nieces Breanna and Bethany, and many friends and admirers. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Porter Loring on McCullough.SERVICEWEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 12, 202011:00 A.M.PORTER LORING CHAPEL
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the
or the San Antonio Zoo in Guy's memory.
You are invited to sign
The guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Feb. 11, 2020